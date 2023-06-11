Raveena Tandon has dropped a series of new pics and videos from daughter Rasha Thadani’s graduation ceremony. The proud parents can be seen posing with their daughter in one of the pics. Raveena captioned this Insta post as, #classof2. Proud Moments and Memories forever …” Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Distributes Sweets to Paps Post Graduation (Watch Video).

Rasha Thadani’s Graduation Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

