Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on drug-related charges connected to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has described her time in prison as 'frustrating.' Rhea spent 28 days in jail, and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also named as an accused in the case. Recently, Rhea shared a video from an event in which she recalled her time inside Byculla jail and said, 'My life was in the worst hell.' Rhea mentioned that she learned a lot from observing other women in prison. She was an undertrial prisoner during her time in jail. Rhea Chakraborty Channelises Her ‘Desi Barbie’ in Pastel Pink Saree With Sequin Details! (View Pics).

