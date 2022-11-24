Richa Chadha finds herself in hot water after the actress trolled the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the army could take PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) on Twitter. She tweeted 'Galwan Says Hi' - a reference to the Galwan incident when Indian soldiers clashed with the Chinese army and suffered casualties - which she deleted after outrage. While she apologised on Twitter for her tweet, the actress still sees a police complaint filed against her by SC Advocate Vineet Jindal with Delhi Police, the copy of which is going viral. Richa Chadha Apologises for Her Deleted ‘Galwan Says Hi’ Tweet After Actress Gets Slammed for Insulting Indian Army.

