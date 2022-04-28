Akshay Kumar recently watched Ajay Devgn newly released Runway 34 and the actor is in awe of the film also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor praised the film's direction, VFX and performances.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet 👏👏 I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due. 👍🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

