Saba Azad has penned a heartfelt note for her beau Hrithik Roshan who celebrates his 49th birthday today. She shared a few unseen pictures of them and wrote, “You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being.” Hrithik Roshan Turns 49! Fans Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to the Greek God of Bollywood on Twitter.

Saba Azad’s Birthday Note For Hrithik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

