Fans often breach celebrities' private spaces, leading to awkward situations. A recent incident at Mumbai airport involved Saif Ali Khan, where one such situation occurred. A fan tried to take a selfie, and Saif's bodyguard stepped in to create a buffer. In the process, Saif accidentally stepped on his bodyguard's toe, nearly losing his balance and almost tripping. Despite the close call, Saif kept his composure and warmly greeted the fan. Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Film To Release in Two Parts, First Installment To Arrive in Theatres on April 5, 2024 (Watch Video).

Check Saif Ali Khan's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

