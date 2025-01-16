The shocking news of the attack on Saif Ali Khan shook the whole nation this morning (January 16). The Devara star was stabbed at his Bandra residence during a robbery attempt on Thursday night at 2:30 AM. According to the latest updates, the actor is out of danger after undergoing a minor surgery at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly on his way to visit his Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Saif Ali Khan, who is recovering in the hospital. A video shared on Instagram showed a white Rolls Royce, claiming SRK was heading to meet Saif at the hospital. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: Tense Kareena Kapoor Khan Lashes Out at Staff Outside Their Bandra Apartment – Watch Viral Video.

Shah Rukh Khan Reportedly on His Way To Meet Saif Ali Khan at Lilavati Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)