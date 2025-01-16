Encounter specialist Daya Nayak was spotted visiting Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence following the shocking stabbing incident that took place on late Wednesday night. The actor was attacked during an attempted robbery at his home when he confronted an intruder who had entered and argued with his maid. Saif sustained multiple stab wounds, including one near his spine. Daya Nayak’s presence drew considerable media attention, with paparazzi mobbing him as he exited the building, attempting to gather updates on the investigation. Meanwhile, Saif is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan Arrive at Lilavati Hospital To Visit Their Father After His Injury in Robbery Attack (Watch Video).

Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak at Saif Ali Khan’s Residence

#WATCH Mumbai Police Officer Daya Nayak leaves from the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai's Bandra pic.twitter.com/bXcNk2MDEW — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Watch the Video Below on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)