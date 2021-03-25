Saina movie featuring Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on Friday (March 26). Directed by Amole Gupta, it is a biopic sports drama based on the life of Badminton star Saina Nehwal.

Check Out Raveena Tandon's Tweet Below:

Just had the pleasure of seeing #saina !What a fantastically made movie ! Fantastic performances by lil Saina- played by a real junior champion #naishakaurbatwe , and ofcourse @ParineetiChopra you did us proud ! Effortlessly played! @NSaina a must watch for our children! pic.twitter.com/OrIO6UFwd2 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) March 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)