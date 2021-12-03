Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth that released on November 26 has been appreciated by fans. The actor shared a post thanking fans for extending support to his brother-in-law and the entire team of Antim. The superstar has requested fans to continue to show the same love and respect for debutant Ahan Shetty’s film Tadap that’s hitting the big screens today (December 3). We had seen pictures and videos of Salman at the special screening of Tadap and him having good time with his good old pal Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan.

Salman Khan’s Post

Thank u all for the immense love and respect shown for Aayush and team of #Antim. Please continue doing the same and hope you all show the same love and respect for Ahan Shetty whose film #Tadap releases tomorrow. #AhanShetty #AayushSharma — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 2, 2021

