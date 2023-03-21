Sara Ali Khan is one of those actress who is loved by all. Her gesture, way of handling situation and greeting fans are always polite and respectful. Even thought the actress is busy with Gaslight promotion, she never turned her back to interact with her fans. An unseen video of the actress, from the movie promotions is going viral where Sara is interacting with a young fan and it is super cute. During their interaction, the young fan told the actress it is her birthday, khan went on to wish her even. Gaslight Trailer: Disabled Sara Ali Khan Seeks Answers in This Murder Mystery Co-Starring Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh (Watch Video).

Check The Adorable Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

