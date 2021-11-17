Ahead of the release of Satyameva Jayate 2 on the big screens, the makers of the movie on Wednesday (November 17) unveiled a new song titled Jann Gann Mann. Sung by Arko feat. B Praak, the track is soothing and echoes patriotism. In the song, we see John Abraham in a never seen before look who seems like a people's person. A must-see beautiful medley with deep meaning. SMJ 2 is scheduled to release on November 24.

