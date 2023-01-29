Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The makers of this upcoming Hindi film are set to release the song “Main Khiladi”, remake of Akshay’s song “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. This hit number from 90s is getting a remake and Akshay and Emraan would be seen grooving together in this party track. The full song will be released on February 1. Selfiee Motion Poster Out! Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Film To Release on February 24.

Watch The Teaser Of Main Khiladi Song Below:

Once a khiladi, always a khiladi. Phir stage pe aag lagane aa gaye hai 🔥 Poore gaane ke pehle, teaser dekhiye! #MainKhiladi teaser out now! Watch full song on 1st Feb#Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb@akshaykumar @emraanhashmi @Nushrratt @DianaPenty pic.twitter.com/lHuebgYKhC — Star Studios (@starstudios_) January 29, 2023

