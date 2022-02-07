Shah Rukh Khan was one of the celebs who had attended the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar in the evening of February 7 in Mumbai. A video from the event went viral that had the Bollywood superstar offering prayers and then remove his mask to blow his duas, in what is known as a Islamic ritual called 'dum'. However, certain right wing handles have circulated the video claiming Shah Rukh Khan was spitting on the late singer's remains. Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Late Singer’s Last Rites at Shivaji Park, Mumbai (View Pics).

However Twitterati, including several celebs like Swara Bhasker, Ashoke Pandit, Supriya Shrinate et al, came in defense of Shah Rukh Khan, and slammed the tweets that saw his actions in the wrong light.

Swara Bhasker Says Such Mentality of Spreading Hate Should Be Spitted Upon

हर रोज़ ये नफ़रती चिंटू अपनी नफ़रत को जहालत में छुपाकर अपनी तंग दिली का सबूत देते हैं। शाहरुख़ तो फिर भी दुआ फूँक रहे हैं पर इन नफ़रती लोगों की मानसिकता इस देश से बाहर थूके जाने लायक़ ही है! pic.twitter.com/kaeR5SVE6Z — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 6, 2022

Ashoke Pandit Accusing the 'Fringe' of Communal Filth

Fringe targetting @iamsrk by falsely accusing him of spitting at #LataMangeshkar Ji’s funeral should be ashamed of themselves. He prayed & blew on her mortal remains for protection & blessings in her onward journey. Such communal filth has no place in a country like ours 🤲🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xLcaQPu1g8 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 6, 2022

Nice Gesture Blown Into Something Else

SRK saying a prayer for Lata Mangeshkar. His fans sharing the picture; call it a nice gesture. Most people call it a nice tribute and a superstar being there and paying his respects tells you about the loss. But, of course, vile right-wing folks would play their character. pic.twitter.com/50RDlp96KG — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) February 6, 2022

More You Bring Him Down...

You know what, all you Bigoted Haters are just making us love Shah Rukh Khan even more. The more you try to bring him down, the more we will love & fight for him. — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) February 6, 2022

A Sign of Respect

To be able to spin Shah Rukh Khan’s performing a Dua and blowing on Lata Mangeshkar, a sign of respect and blessing in his religion, to a defiling act like spitting only proves that so many out there only think about how to demonise Muslims next. pic.twitter.com/c9gfGGQXAz — Andre Borges (@borges) February 6, 2022

Frequent Vilification

I just knew that the moment Shah Rukh Khan makes a public appearance, these hooligans will jump him. He can't even read dua for a legendary singer without being vilified. How exactly do y'all say such things and not be absolutely ashamed of yourselves? Sigh. — Monica 💜 💚 (@MonicaYadav08) February 6, 2022

Will We Let Evil Win?

You aren’t just a bigot but pure evil to twist a dua said in reverence of the departed soul to spread hatred. Think about it people, will we let the evil win?#LataMangeshkar #ShahRukhKhan — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 6, 2022

SRK Did the Same in My Name is Khan

This is what he exactly did Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/ftz3hSr1rg — Klaus ¯\(ツ)/¯ (@theboylovesbeer) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)