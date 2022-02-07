Shah Rukh Khan was one of the celebs who had attended the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar in the evening of February 7 in Mumbai. A video from the event went viral that had the Bollywood superstar offering prayers and then remove his mask to blow his duas, in what is known as a Islamic ritual called 'dum'. However, certain right wing handles have circulated the video claiming Shah Rukh Khan was spitting on the late singer's remains. Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Late Singer’s Last Rites at Shivaji Park, Mumbai (View Pics).

However Twitterati, including several celebs like Swara Bhasker, Ashoke Pandit, Supriya Shrinate et al, came in defense of Shah Rukh Khan, and slammed the tweets that saw his actions in the wrong light.

