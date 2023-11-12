Diwali is here, and celebrities have already illuminated social media with their beautiful wishes. The plethora of greetings from these stars has undoubtedly made it a radiant Diwali for all their fans. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sushmita Sen, and more have extended their heartfelt wishes on this auspicious occasion. Now, even Bollywood's only Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan, has shared his greetings with admirers. The superstar took to social media to post an aww-worthy message. In addition to wishing everyone a Happy Diwali, SRK expressed his hope for lasting happiness for all. Indeed, SRK's wish has added to the joy of our Diwali, as there's no one quite like the King of Romance in the business. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Bash: Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Many Others To Attend SRK’s Star-Studded Party – Reports.

Check Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Post On X:

This Diwali let’s take the opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift he has given us….Life. May we have the strength to show our gratitude and ask for His forgiveness and seek His blessings for happiness. Happy Diwali to all. Look good…feel even better and dance a lot tonight. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 12, 2023

