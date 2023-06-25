Fans are super excited for the teaser of Jawan, and to see Shah Rukh Khan's avatar in the film, and are wondering when the first glimpse will arrive. To that SRK replied "Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan". The upcoming film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film Was Originally Slated to Release on June 2 and Fans are Feeling a Sense of Vacuum This Day!

View Jawan Update by SRK:

It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan https://t.co/U6rdgiv2pD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)