Jawan is the action thriller that is written and directed by Atlee. This is another anticipated movie of Shah Rukh Khan that also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. This film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres today, June 2. However, due to delays in post-production the makers had to delay the release of this flick. Jawan has been postponed to September 7 and it will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Well, had the film hit the theatres today, it would have been a day of celebration for fans. Since that couldn’t happen, fans are feeling a sense of vacuum this day. Take a look at some of the tweets posted by fans regarding Jawan’s theatrical release. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals New Poster Along With New Release Date and It Looks Kick-ass! (View Pic).

'Jawan Mania'

Fans Waited For This Day

2nd June 2023 #Jawan VFX time duration me pura hota to Tum aur Mai abhi Cinema Hall me#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 Ko Big Screen pe Dekh rahe hote 🥲❤🙂 pic.twitter.com/ibDQlwRXFe — Johny Rider (Fan) (@riderJohnyBaba) June 2, 2023

That Would Be A Lovely Treat

Release #Jawan poster atleast — Ummati IYI (@Ummatisufi) June 2, 2023

The Big Day

'Missing Jawan'

Deeply disappointed that #Jawan, the much-anticipated film starring #ShahRukhKhan, not released as scheduled today on 2nd June. We all were eagerly waiting to witness SRK's magic on the silver screen once again. Keep shining, King Khan! 👑🎥 #SRK #MissingJawan #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/168Se0oJvv — The ShaNa (@ShantanuNagar) June 2, 2023

Jawan Postponed Announcement Broke Hearts

Watch Jawan New Release Date Announcement Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)