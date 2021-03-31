Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan during his recent #AskSRK session about a sequel to his film Jab Harry Met Sejal and well his answer was damn honest. And that's the reason why we love SRK. JHMS starred Anushka Sharma alongside King Khan. Have a look.

Check Out The Tweet:

Ha ha. Yahaan Twitter pe sab box office failures ka hi sequel kyon maang rahe hain??? https://t.co/9JmBkCO52T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

