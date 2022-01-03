An Indian professor, Ashwini Deshpande, recently took to Twitter to narrate an incident where a Shah Rukh Khan fan in Egypt booked her ticket without any advance payment only because she was from the same country as SRK's. He said that he trusts the professor to pay her back since she is from India, the country that SRK represents globally with his work. He added that he would not do this for anyone else, but only for SRK, he is booking her tickets without any payment.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

