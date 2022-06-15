AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and internet is loving it. The father-son duo did not caption the epic click. In the photo, while Rahman and his son can be seen traditional wear, SRK looks handsome AF in formal wear. SJ Suryah Meets Shah Rukh Khan! Tamil Star Shares His Fan Moment With SRK at Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)