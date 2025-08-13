Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with the Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood. On the other hand, the 27-year-old is also busy expanding his luxury clothing venture D'YAVOL. Radico Khaitan, one of the country's leading alcohol beverage companies, has joined hands with Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL and entrepreneur and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath to unveil D'YAVOL Spirits. The collaboration will debut with a premium tequila. Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday (August 13), Aryan Khan announced the collaboration and shared a picture of himself with his father, SRK, Abhishek Khaitan, and Nikhil Kamath. The post was captioned, "A new alliance, and a bigger ambition. D’YAVOL x Radico Khaitan x Nikhil Kamath come together to reach new milestones and pave the way for luxury spirits. Ashish Chanchlani Defends Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award Win for ‘Jawan’; YouTuber Calls Out ‘Forced Hatred’ Against Bollywood Superstar Over the Honour (View Post).

Aryan Khan Partners With Nikhil Kamath and Radico Khaitan To Launch D’YAVOL Spirits

