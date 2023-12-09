Actor-Politician Shatrughan Sinha, renowned for his prolific contributions to Bollywood over the years, celebrates his 77th birthday today on December 9, 2023. Beyond his cinematic achievements, he holds the cherished role of a doting father to actress Sonakshi Sinha. In celebration of his special day, Sonakshi has expressed her heartfelt wishes to her 'king of kings' in a touching birthday note, accompanied by heartwarming photographs that capture the father-daughter bond. Take a glimpse into how the actress conveyed her warm birthday wishes to her beloved father. Shatrughan Singh Birthday: 5 Times The Actor's Bad Guy Roles Overshadowed The Hero.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)