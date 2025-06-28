The sudden demise of actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known as the "Kaanta Laga Girl", has left the entertainment industry in shock. While initial reports suggested that she died of cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police have clarified that the cause of her death is still unknown. In videos posted by paparazzi pages on Instagram, Shefali Jariwala's mother, Sunita Jariwala, was seen crying inconsolably as she arrived at the hospital to see her daughter. She was accompanied by her family members. In another video, Shefali Jariwala's husband, Parag Tyagi, could be seen leaving the hospital premises in his car, looking completely devastated and heartbroken, barely managing to hold back his tears. In another video doing the rounds on the internet, Parag Tyagi could be seen stepping out with their pet dog Simba for a walk. Check out the videos below. Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42: Mika Singh, Kushal Tandon, Kamya Punjabi and Other Celebs Mourn ‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl’s Untimely Demise.

Shefali Jariwala’s Mother Sunita Jariwala Breaks Down Outside Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Holds Back His Tears As He Gets Clicked Outside Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Parag Tyagi Looks Heartbroken As He Walks Their Dog Simba Hours After Wife Shefali Jariwala’s Death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Live (@abpliveentertainment)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)