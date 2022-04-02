On a lazy Saturday, Vicky Kaushal took to the internet by storm after he shared a HOT picture of himself straight from the gym. In the click, the lad can be seen flaunting his toned body via a mirror selfie. To note, he is currently on a vacation with Katrina Kaif and we are impressed how he's not missing out his workout regime. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Latest Sunkissed Holiday Picture Will Make You Crave for More Romantic Glimpses of the Couple!

Vicky Kaushal's Hot Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

