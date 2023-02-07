Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially husband and wife! Fans have waited patiently for a long time to see them get married and now the time has finally come. Many celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Isha Ambani and more were seen heading to Rajasthan for their wedding. Without any further ado, let's check out how fans reacted to their faves getting hitched. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are Married; Couple Ties the Knot in Rajasthan.
Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye Ek
Most Probably #SidKiara are married now, zindagi bhar ke liye ek
Ho chuke hain SidKiara 🥺🥺🥺🥺#SidKiaraWeddingpic.twitter.com/A7Gc0wGgnI
— Junior Sid Malhotra🖤 (@Ranjanbharwaz1) February 7, 2023
The Music of Their Wedding
We can hear the music 😭😭😭#SidKiara#SidKiaraWeddingpic.twitter.com/cewQaiV8Qr
— ☆ Team Monkey & Regularness ☆ (@Itsmeiinna) February 7, 2023
Trends Footwear on SidKiara
To walking miles and going places for years and years and years to come. Here’s wishing the perfect pair @SidMalhotra & @advani_kiara a long, blessed married life.👰🤵💍#SidharthKiaraWedding#SidKiaraWedding#SidharthMalhotra#KiaraAdvani#SidKiara#SidKiaraKiShadipic.twitter.com/z91TpWUxwS
— Sidharth Malhotra FC (@SidharthFC_) February 7, 2023
Mr and Mrs Malhotra
Officially married 🫶🏼#SidKiaraWedding#SidKiarapic.twitter.com/urNAvbDCrF
— M (@mxyx66_) February 7, 2023
Officially Married
[ Officially Mr & Mrs Malhotra y'all 🤌♥️🥹]
waiting for official pics 😭
-#SidKiaraWedding #SidKiara pic.twitter.com/07PyhkelfH
— 🌻 (@khalisaamundar) February 7, 2023
Wedding Pics When
Anisha representing all of us😭😭#SidKiaraWedding pic.twitter.com/GyUpL964iX
— ☆ Team Monkey & Regularness ☆ (@Itsmeiinna) February 7, 2023
