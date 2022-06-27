Sofia Hayat has recently shared a video on her Twitter handle requesting netizens not to talk about her ex Rohit Sharma as they started trending the Indian cricketer's name with his ex-girlfriend amid India vs Ireland's T20 tour. In the video, the actress says that their relationship was long over and she doesn't even remember what Rohit Sharma looks like right now. Zaheer Iqbal Confirms Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha On Instagram by Saying ‘I Love You’ (View Post).

Check Out Sofia Hayat's Video Below:

Can we please let it go. Let's stop talking me and Rohit Sharma. I can't believe people still want us to be together. The last few days my name and Rohits has been trending. Can we respect that he is married with a child now. Let there be some respect for hi marriage. pic.twitter.com/gbxQhgqIjT — Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)