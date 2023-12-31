Bidding adieu to 2023 in grand style, Sonakshi Sinha's exploration of Egypt has begun with a mind-blowing immersion at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization. Amidst ancient wonders, her Cairo adventure promises to be steeped in cultural richness. Captivating photos, showcasing her amidst the museum's relics, have already captured the magic of history coming alive. And to top it all off, the actress will be ringing in the New Year under the Egyptian sky. Alia Bhatt Shares a Sweet Video of Her Memorable Moments From 2023; Ranveer Singh Is All Hearts for It -Watch.

Sonakshi Sinha Holidays in Egypt:

