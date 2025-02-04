Ranbir Kapoor made a significant move into the lifestyle space by launching his clothing brand, ARKS, on his 42nd birthday. The actor has been sharing updates with his fans, showing his excitement for the brand. In a video posted by Ranbir, he spoke about his love for sneakers and the extensive effort he has put into creating ARKS over the past 10 years. He reminisced about the excitement he felt when he got his first pair of sneakers, expressing his desire to recreate that feeling through his brand. Kapoor also gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from ARKS, highlighting its unique approach and future potential. In the caption, he wrote, "Stay tuned for the unboxing," teasing an upcoming reveal. The major unveiling of ARKS will take place on February 5, promising something special for his followers. ‘Out of the Box’: Ranbir Kapoor Drops Mystery Box Pic for His Clothing Brand ARKS, Reveals Launch Date on February 5.

Ranbir Kapoor For ARKS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKS (@arks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)