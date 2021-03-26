The Supreme Court has rejected Sushant Singh Rajput's sister plea challenging the FIR lodged against her by Rhea Chakraborty. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had ordered to continue the probe on FIR filed on Priyanka Singh while squashing the one on Rajput's other sister Meetu Singh.

Check out ANI's report on the same...

Supreme Court rejects the petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's sister challenging FIR against her by actor Rhea Chakraborty — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

