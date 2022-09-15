Sushmita Sen has announced that she is ready to shoot a brand new web series. The gorgeous actress shared a picture of Instagram and made this announcement. She is yet to reveal the details of the project. Sushmita mentioned in her post, “Life has been crazy busy…getting ready to shoot a brand new Web Series…one that has my heart!!” Sushmita Sen Shares Photos From Daughter Renee’s Birthday Party Amid Breakup Rumours With Lalit Modi (View Pics).

Sushmita Sen On Her New Web Series

