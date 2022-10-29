Indra Kumar directorial Thank God has underperformed at the box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the fantasy comedy drama has been able to mint only Rs 21.55 crore in four days span at the ticket window. Thank God Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's 'Game Of Life' Is Dull and Pointless! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

Thank God Box Office Collection:

#ThankGod continues to struggle… Extremely poor trending… Biz on Sat - Sun is its only hope… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr, Thu 4.15 cr, Fri 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 21.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/RGCQcOlwt8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)