Thank God is the upcoming film starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Nora Fatehi would be seen making special appearance in the song titled “Manike” that is a remake of the popular track “Manike Mage Hithe”. Sharing stills of Sidharth and Nora, the makers tweeted that the track will be out soon and mentioned in the caption, “Get ready to dive deep in the ocean of love and lust with #Manike”. Thank God: Case Filed Against Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Film for Hurting Religious Feelings.

Thank God Song Manike Stills

