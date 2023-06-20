Kapil Sharma would be seen making special appearance in the upcoming film The Crew. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon as the female leads. Tabu shared a pic with the comedian-actor and thanked him for being a part of the Rajesh Krishnan directorial. She mentioned in her note, “From being on your show to having you as my co-actor it has always been a delight and a joy!!” The Crew: Rhea Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon From the Sets (View Pic).

Kapil Sharma And Tabu

