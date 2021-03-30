Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple, which made rounds of international film festivals, is finally ready to be viewed on Netflix. The Marathi film tells the tale of one Sharad Nerulkar who aspires to become a famous Indian classical vocalist but is fraught with vagaries of life. The trailer has been released today which simple yet effective. The film will start streaming on April 30. The film stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, and Kiran Yadnyopavit, among others.

Check out the trailer of The Disciple right here...

