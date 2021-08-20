American review-aggregation website, Rotten Tomatoes has released a list of ‘Best Movies of 2021'. The criteria for this are based on Tomatometer’s score of 75 percent which is derived from critics' reviews. With this, 139 ‘Certified Fresh’ film titles are included on the list. But surprisingly, it's The Disciple, which is the only Marathi/Indian movie ranking 37th on the list with a 96 percent score.

Helmed by Chaitanya Tamhane, The Discipline tells the tale of Indian classical vocalist, Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak) looking for a traditional absolute in the city that never stops. The Disciple Movie Review: Chaitanya Tamhane’s Latest Winner Is an Unusual Underdog Story That Is Brilliantly Framed and Narrated!.

Watch The Discipline Trailer:

