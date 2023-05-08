West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has banned The Kerala Story in her state and has cited the reason that the steps are taken to "maintain peace" and avoid violence. Now the film's producer has reacted to her stand and said that he and his legal team will take necessary actions against this move from the Mamta govt. The Kerala Story Banned in West Bengal: TMC Government Bans Adah Sharma's Film To Avoid Incident of Hatred and Violence, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Check Out the Video Below:

#WATCH | Reacting on his film #TheKeralaStory being banned in West Bengal, film's producer Vipul Shah says, "If that is what she has done, we will take legal action. Whatever is possible under the provisions of law, we will fight." https://t.co/FY3Qz8cljK pic.twitter.com/LeY23flUOg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

