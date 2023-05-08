West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has banned The Kerala Story in her state and has cited the reason that the steps are taken to "maintain peace" and avoid violence. Now the film's producer has reacted to her stand and said that he and his legal team will take necessary actions against this move from the Mamta govt. The Kerala Story Banned in West Bengal: TMC Government Bans Adah Sharma's Film To Avoid Incident of Hatred and Violence, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

