Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films teamed up to produce a film based on the life of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray titled The Storyteller. The film premiered at the Busan Film Festival 2022. Now, the film is touted to be a festival favourite as it is now making its way to IFFI Goa 2022 and also IFFK Live 2022 (International Film Festival of Kerala). The Storyteller is directed by Ananth Mahadevan and stars Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Revathy, Anindita Bose and Jayesh More. The Storyteller: Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain, Tannishtha Chatterjee’s Film to Compete at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

Jio Studios shared the same on its social media handle.

Take a look:

