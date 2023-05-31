Theri is the blockbuster Tamil film that had starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in the lead. The film that was originally helmed by Atlee, will now be reportedly remade in Hindi, and the director will bankroll it. As per latest reports by PeepingMoon, Anushka Sharma will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan in Theri Hindi remake. The shooting of this flick is expected to commence from August. The two were last seen together in the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga. However, an official annoucement on this project is awaited. Varun Dhawan-Atlee Film to be Remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri - Reports.

Theri Hindi Remake Cast

