Tiger Shroff who's known for performing daredevil stunts and gymnastics with utmost ease, shared a video today (March 9) flashing his ‘first-ever skill’. The actor dropped a clip online that sees him pulling off a daring stunt wherein he also mentioned via the caption that it was quite a difficult one as he was ‘fat’. Tiger Shroff Drives Away Monday Blues as He Gives Some Major Body Goals With His Chiselled Abs (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)