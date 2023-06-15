The trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru was dropped yesterday and it showcased Avneet Kaur playing the love interest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Everything was well until a scene glimpses the 49-year-old actor kissing his 21-year-old co-star. Well, it has clearly not gone down well with netizens. Some have slammed this scene for the age gap between the two stars and mentioned how disgusting it was to watch it. Check out the trailer of Tiku Weds Sheru and how the kissing scene between Nawazuddin and Avneet creeped out the viewers. Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s Prime Video Film Promises a Rib-Tickling Romcom (Watch Video).

Watch Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer Below:

Shocker

Never in my wildest dreams I would've imagined Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing Avneet Kaur😭?? — Amaan🏏📈 (@devilscricket) June 14, 2023

WTF Moment

Brooo wtf..... Avneet Kaur did kissing scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui 😭 — Vishal (@_Vishuuu) June 14, 2023

The Age Gap

avneet kaur - 21 yrs nawazuddin siddhiqui - 49 yrs we know this avneet girl since teenage or even childhood, i just cringed so bad!! this is weird and disgusting wtf https://t.co/GxqSIscwd2 — sunisglowing (@sunisglowing) June 14, 2023

'Horrendous'

That Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin scene is horrendous.. Kangana is producer of the movie.. WHY any person in their SANE MIND would allow that film/scene to go forward.. The Age Gap is 28 fu(king years .. Uske Baap ki umar ka hai ... — Shubham (@Katariya_007) June 14, 2023

Serioulsy

avn33t kaur kissing naw@zuddin siddiQûi was the last thing i wanted to see today 😭 pic.twitter.com/pOnm0DtwNg — S. | *RRR enthusiast* (@AlwaysSherrry) June 14, 2023

Oops

What Do You Have To Say?

49 years Nawazuddin kissing 21 yeras avneet kaur, Or kitna Progressive samaaz chahiye ?? pic.twitter.com/DYkYoDUGIo — डॉ. बेशरम 🏳️‍🌈 (@beasharam_20) June 15, 2023

