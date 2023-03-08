Looks like even after lukewarm response from critics, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is getting all the love from the audience. Well, as per reports, new midnight shows of the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer have been added by YRF due to high demand for the rom com. TJMM is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Complicated Love Saga' Is More Gloss, Less Entertainment! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in Demand:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

