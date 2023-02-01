Full song "Tere Pyaar Mein" from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is finally out! Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the melody is a visual treat wherein we get to see the duo dialing up steamy romance to the 't'. Right from the lyrics to the BGM, the track is fun. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Not to miss, RK and Shraddha's kiss! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: From Bikini to Saree, Shraddha Kapoor’s Hot and Sexy Looks in Romcom With Ranbir Kapoor Are Winning Over Internet (View Pics).

Watch "Tere Pyaar Mein" Song Below:

