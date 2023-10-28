Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna, who recently completed her Master's degree in Creative and Life Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London, shared an important achievement on her Instagram account. She announced that her final dissertation earned her a spot on the long-list for the prestigious Pat Kavanagh Prize at her university. In her trademark humorous style, Twinkle couldn't resist taking a playful jab at her filmmaker friend Karan Johar for his casting choices in his film Student of the Year. Sharing the news, Twinkle hinted that she should have been the right choice to star in Karan Johar's 2012 film. Reacting to her post, director and Twinkle's childhood friend Karan Johar wrote, 'Congratulations, my darling. Always proud of you, and you are right! You are the eternal student of the year.' Congratulating her, husband and actor Akshay Kumar wrote, 'Congratulations, Tina! I also give you the exceptional distinction every year for being the best mom to our kids, but this one is so special. Thank you for making us all so proud.' Koffee With Karan Season 8: After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Host Karan Johar Hints About a Famous 'Sibling Duo' To Grace The Couch In Next Episode!.