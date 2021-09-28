Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 28) and treated fans with some lovely clicks with husband Akshay Kumar. While sharing the adorable images she also wrote, "My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages. You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck! #marriagediaries #bestfriends."

Check Out Twinkle Khanna's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)