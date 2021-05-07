Vanraj Bhatia, renowned music composer died on Friday (May 7) at his residence in Mumbai. He was one of the leading composers of Western classical music in India. He was not doing well with his health for last couple of months, he was bed ridden with very little activity. Also, he was avoiding seeing the doctors for the COVID-19 pandemic. May his soul Rest in Peace.

Check the Tweet Below:

