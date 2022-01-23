After the news of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan wrapping up Laxman Utekar's untitled film in Indore, the actor treated fans with fresh pics straight from Narmada. In the clicks, the actor could be seen posing cutely for the lenses while enjoying the serene view of the river.

Check Out The Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)