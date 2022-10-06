Vikram Vedha has managed to mint decent collections at the box office. The film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead stands at a total of Rs 55.31 crore after six days of its release. Hrithik Roshan Drops Glimpse of His Prep for Vikram Vedha; Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad Go Gaga Over His Transformation as Vedha (Watch Video).

Vikram Vedha Box Office Update

#VikramVedha sees a turnaround on Day 6, #Dussehra holiday helps biz grow [24.96%]... #Mumbai [₹ 16 cr] and #DelhiUP [₹ 11.50 cr] contribute 50% of all-India biz... Fri 10.58 cr, Sat 12.51 cr, Sun 13.85 cr, Mon 5.39 cr, Tue 5.77 cr, Wed 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 55.31 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Q4Xay0xWfI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2022

