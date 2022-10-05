Hrithik Roshan dropped a cool video that gives glimpses of his prep from ‘October 2021 to June 2022’ to become Vedha. He mentions in his post, “Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy.” There are many who have dropped comments over Hrithik’s transformation for Vikram Vedha, including ex-wife Sussanne Khan and girlfriend Saba Azad. Sussanne stated, “Your always 100 steps ahead of everyone in all that you do!!”, whereas Saba mentioned “It’s been such a joy watching you completely transform into something that’s so far away from who you are!!” Saba Azad Praises Beau Hrithik Roshan's Performance in Vikram Vedha, Calls Him 'Most Hardworking Human'.

Hrithik Roshan’s Prep To Become Vedha

Sussanne Khan And Saba Azad’s Comments

