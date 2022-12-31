The New Year is a time to celebrate, to embrace friends and family and perfect time to groove on some of the melodious retro songs from the '60s, '70s and '80s, which are still considered to be the golden eras of Indian music. So get yourself some sultry retro hairstyle, sport those bell-bottoms, and set the floor on fire with some retro music. Trust us, these 5 retro songs never go out of style, especially during New Year Celebration. Year Ender 2022: From Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR to Adivi Sesh’s Major, 5 Non-Hindi Films Which Made Us Believe That Language Was Never a Barrier in India!

Badan Pe Sitaare

A romantic and peppy song perfect for the NY Party. Start your retro dance song list with this all time favorite and shake it up like Shammi!

Check The Video Here:

O Haseena Zulfon Wali

One of the best and jazzy song from '70s. You have a huge opportunity to showcase your dance performance in retro style! Year Ender 2022: From Freddy’s Tujhe Pyaar Karta Hoon to RRR’s Naacho Naacho, 7 Hindi Popular Songs To End the Year With a Happy Note! (Check The List).

Check The Video Here:

Aao Twist Karen

Thanks to Mehmood who actually taught Bollywood to twist in style and made it look Cool! So when he says to twist it, we say, why not?

Check The Video Here:

Jaan Pehchan Ho

You can't go wrong with this song! A forever hit to make anyone throw their swag on the dance floor. This song can take the party by a whirl!

Check The Video Here:

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

A song modelled on the cabaret genre, this piece remembered by all for its catchy beats and unusual melody. This will undoubtedly make your head bob and feet tap!

Check The Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)