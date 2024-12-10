Google's Year in Search 2024 details are out! The list includes category-wise searches covering actors, movies, web shows, songs and musicians. In the list of the most searched Indian songs of 2024, Akshath Acharya's "Nadaaniyan" left Bollywood bangers behind to take the top spot. In fact, the second song on the list, Anuv Jain's "Husn", is also not from any movie. In the third place is Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham party track "Illuminati". Sai Abhyankkar's viral hit "Katchi Sera", which took over social media by storm, grabs the fourth spot. Javed Bashir's song "Yeh Tune Kya Kiya" from Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha and Imran Khan's 2013 film Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dubara makes it to the fifth place. Google Year in Search 2024: Diddy Leads the List; Usher, Justin Timberlake, Linkin Park Among Top Searched Musicians Globally.

Google’s Most Searched Indian Songs of 2024

